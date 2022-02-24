10,175 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,431,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.