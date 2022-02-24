10,175 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,431,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

