10,466 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 93.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.