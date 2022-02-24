1,132,789 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,132,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ContextLogic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,935 shares of company stock worth $1,810,914 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WISH. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.