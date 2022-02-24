1,147 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,304,792 shares of company stock valued at $71,820,057. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.