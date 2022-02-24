1,315 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

