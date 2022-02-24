$144.62 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will post $144.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.55 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $574.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 2,482,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock worth $493,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

