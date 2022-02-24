15,010 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $3,871,000. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Ossiam raised its position in Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

