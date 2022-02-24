15,734 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Mills stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
About General Mills (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
