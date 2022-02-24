15,734 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.