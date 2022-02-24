$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

