18,873 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 342,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 211,879 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.