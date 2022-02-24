19,526 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

