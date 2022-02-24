1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.