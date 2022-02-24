1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of ONEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 119,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $54.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

