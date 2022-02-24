$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 562,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

