2,296 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 206.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 9.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

