$255.98 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report $255.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.20 million to $260.60 million. 2U posted sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,748. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

