304 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

