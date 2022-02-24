3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $146.35

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.35 and last traded at $147.39, with a volume of 14542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

