4,150 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

