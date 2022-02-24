$444.22 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $444.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 4,378,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

