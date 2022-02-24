51,276 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCB stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.76.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

