5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.23. 121,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,669. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock has a market cap of C$196.98 million and a PE ratio of -202.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

