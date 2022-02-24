6,465 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

THRM stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

