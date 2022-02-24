6,553 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

