$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report $7.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 488,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.