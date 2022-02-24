$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report $7.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.
CCCC stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 488,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.