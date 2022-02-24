$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report $7.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 488,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.