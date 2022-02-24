7,139 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

