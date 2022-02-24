7,224 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

