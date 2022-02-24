$8.52 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the highest is $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 925,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,048. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

