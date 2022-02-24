Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.03

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $17.69. Aaron’s shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 4,198 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.