Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 99.54 ($1.35) on Thursday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.32. The firm has a market cap of £307.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.93.

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

