ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.