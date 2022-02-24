AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

