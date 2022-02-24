AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of ACRX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.76.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
