ACoconut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,176.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $319,279.44 and $33,176.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

