Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,064 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 717.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

