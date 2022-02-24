AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.06

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 222146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on AT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

