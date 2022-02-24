Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $105,769.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,798.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.80 or 0.06862831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00271469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00758776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00068613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00386553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

