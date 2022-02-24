ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of ACV Auctions worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,361 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,430.

ACVA opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

