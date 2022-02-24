Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $413.02

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $413.02 and last traded at $429.45, with a volume of 15080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.45.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.90 and its 200-day moving average is $597.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

