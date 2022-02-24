Adshares Price Hits $2.75 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00007206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00167937 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,418 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

