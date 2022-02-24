Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.