AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.17. 3,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $988.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

