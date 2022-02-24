AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY22 guidance at $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.230-$1.370 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AeroVironment stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,845.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

