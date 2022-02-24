Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 2.2%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 26,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

