Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 2.2%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 26,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Stories

