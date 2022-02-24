Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.88

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 289375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOIFF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

