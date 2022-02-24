Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 193,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock worth $4,747,005.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.