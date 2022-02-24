Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 10119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

