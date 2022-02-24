Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.83.

API opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Agora has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $22,266,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $21,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.