Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ADC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.