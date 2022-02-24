Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.
ADC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.
Several research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
