Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.27. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

