AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

AJB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.05) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.42) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.62).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 308.20 ($4.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,844.96). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,352,281.76). Insiders acquired 263,178 shares of company stock worth $99,478,440 in the last ninety days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

